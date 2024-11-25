Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Holdings Lifted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $76.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.20. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

