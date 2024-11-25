Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille Sells 10,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,215. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $427,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AESI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.48. 1,435,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,084. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 1,611,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AESI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

