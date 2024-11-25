Associated Banc Corp Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE HD traded up $7.35 on Monday, reaching $427.35. 253,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,498. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.59 and a 12 month high of $428.43. The company has a market cap of $424.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

