Associated Banc Corp Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,246. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

