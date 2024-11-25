Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 711.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after purchasing an additional 548,402 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,119,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,962,000 after buying an additional 423,406 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ACGL opened at $99.69 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

