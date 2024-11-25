Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Elizabeth G. Loboa Sells 13,494 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $493,070.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,230. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

