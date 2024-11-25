Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 22nd Century Group (XXII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) recently:

11/25/2024 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of XXII stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 3,541,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,711. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

