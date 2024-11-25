Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Sells $16,807.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 8,575 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $16,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 430,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,887.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPX. Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

View Our Latest Report on AMPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.