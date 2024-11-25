Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Sells $16,807.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 8,575 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $16,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 430,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,887.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
AMPX opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on AMPX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.