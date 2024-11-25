American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

AREC stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

