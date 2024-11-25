American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in American Express by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $301.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average of $253.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $163.32 and a twelve month high of $301.92.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. The trade was a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.09.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

