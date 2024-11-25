Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,028. This trade represents a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,216.56. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

AMBA opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

