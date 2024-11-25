Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,888,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,527,000.

RBRK opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,536.64. This represents a 63.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,312 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,062 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

