Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $450,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

GWRE opened at $202.82 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $202.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

