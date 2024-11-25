Alliance Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PCY stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.