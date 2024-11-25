Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $418,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

