Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 27th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.46. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$500,388.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$68,842.90. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

