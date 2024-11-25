Algert Global LLC Buys 9,508 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS stock opened at $242.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.42 and a 52-week high of $263.39.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

