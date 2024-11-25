Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,023.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,435,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,482.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,043.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,079.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5,216.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

