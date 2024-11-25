AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $518.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

