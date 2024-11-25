Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,609,000 after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,920,000 after purchasing an additional 94,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $131.85 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

