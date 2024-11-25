Adeia Inc. (ADEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Adeia has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Adeia to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Adeia has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

