Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) Shares Purchased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

AE opened at $37.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $695.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -30.38%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.