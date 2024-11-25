Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $187.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.