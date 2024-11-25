Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,637,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,179,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

