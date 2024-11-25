Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.74. 5,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

