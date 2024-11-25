Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,907. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $235.39 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

