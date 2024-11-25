Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after buying an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.41. 592,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

