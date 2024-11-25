Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

