AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $176.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32. The company has a market cap of $312.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

