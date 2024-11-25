7,997 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $506,485,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. 72,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.822 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.