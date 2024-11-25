630 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,385.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $359.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.06 and a 200-day moving average of $335.34. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.50 and a 1 year high of $366.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

