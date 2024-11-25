5,508 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $562,494,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,907,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 28.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,134 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,834,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,178,000 after purchasing an additional 966,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

