51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is a support level?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.