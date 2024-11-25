51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

