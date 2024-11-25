446 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after buying an additional 145,453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 149,870.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,946,000 after acquiring an additional 89,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $26,867,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,217.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,059.08 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,361.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,399.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

