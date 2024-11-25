2,100 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after buying an additional 710,703 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 44.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 207,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Pentair Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $106.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $107.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

