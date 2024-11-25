1,462 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362 in the last ninety days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.
Houlihan Lokey Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
