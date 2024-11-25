1,462 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362 in the last ninety days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $188.74 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $191.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.