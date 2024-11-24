Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.51. 360,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 274,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Yatsen Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Yatsen by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 122,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,352 shares during the period.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

