WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BATS HYIN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,911 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.
About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund
