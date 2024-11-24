Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$97.67 Average PT from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.67.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$89.19 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

