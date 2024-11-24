Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,971 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.64% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $69,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $498.69 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

