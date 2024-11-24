Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 876,739 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.73% of DexCom worth $190,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,298,000 after buying an additional 288,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after buying an additional 353,019 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,378,000 after buying an additional 163,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

