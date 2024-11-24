Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $97.52 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $97,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,185 shares of company stock worth $1,122,655. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

