Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $82.57 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,591 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $82,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 182.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.76 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

