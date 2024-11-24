Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 31,991 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.14% of Saia worth $132,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

Saia stock opened at $541.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

