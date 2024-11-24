Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 683,263 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 683,263 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,493,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.15% of Target at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

