WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. National HealthCare comprises approximately 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NHC opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National HealthCare news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

