WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,473,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $563,070,000 after buying an additional 258,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $136.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.