WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.03 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

