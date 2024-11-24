WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 580,022 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.66.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. This represents a 26.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

