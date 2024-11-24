Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

